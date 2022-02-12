Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,130,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

