Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 2,884,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

