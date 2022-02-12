Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,987. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

