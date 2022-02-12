Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires New Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 354.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 997,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
