Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires New Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 354.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 997,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,838. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.