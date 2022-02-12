AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 369,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 121,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $900.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.