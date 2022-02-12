Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

