ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in January

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $59.06 on Friday. ASX has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

