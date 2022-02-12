AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.