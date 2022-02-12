AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £115 ($155.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,510 ($115.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,503.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,582.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.86 billion and a PE ratio of 106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.96) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

