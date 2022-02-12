ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in January

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

Separately, KGI Securities downgraded ASM Pacific Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

