ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.370 EPS.

ASGN opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.