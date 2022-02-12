ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,329,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASE Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

