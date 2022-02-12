Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 326.80 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 407.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

