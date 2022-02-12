Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of ARVN opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,413 shares of company stock worth $22,160,319 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

