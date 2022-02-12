Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 82,120 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 69,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

