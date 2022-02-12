Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in VSE were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VSE by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. lifted their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.03 on Friday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

