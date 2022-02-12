Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the software’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,981 shares of company stock worth $15,543,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

ALTR stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

