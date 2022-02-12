Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

