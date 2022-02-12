Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $324,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $281,635,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4,138.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,676 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

