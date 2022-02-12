Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 7,700 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $316,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

