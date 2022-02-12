Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ANET opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.
In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $816,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 757,694 shares of company stock worth $114,495,497. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
