Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANET opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $816,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 757,694 shares of company stock worth $114,495,497. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.