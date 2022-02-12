Argus Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $230.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Argus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.
CB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78.
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
