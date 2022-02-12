Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Shares Sold by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC lessened its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

