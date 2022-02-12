Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

