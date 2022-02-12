Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.