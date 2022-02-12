ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €33.00 ($37.93) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.93) in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.36).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

