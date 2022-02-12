ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €33.00 ($37.93) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.93) in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.36).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

