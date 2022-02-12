Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 2,129,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,407. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

