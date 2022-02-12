Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APSI opened at $0.36 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.