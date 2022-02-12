Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

