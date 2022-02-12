Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 343,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.