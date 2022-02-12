API3 Hits Market Cap of $144.47 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00009327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $144.47 million and $29.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00104010 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

