Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $12,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,036,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 898,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.71 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

