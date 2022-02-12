Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,998,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

