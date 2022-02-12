Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,998,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.
NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
