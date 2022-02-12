Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $61.86

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.86, but opened at $63.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 8,103 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($81.61) to €75.00 ($86.21) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($73.56) to €65.00 ($74.71) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

