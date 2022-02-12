Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,150

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,075 ($41.58) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,318.89 ($44.88).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,579.50 ($48.40) on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($49.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,009.46.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Insiders purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

