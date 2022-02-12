Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,150

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,075 ($41.58) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,318.89 ($44.88).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,579.50 ($48.40) on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($49.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,009.46.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Insiders purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.