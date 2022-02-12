Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 27,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $71,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $386,993.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

