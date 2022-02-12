Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Lowered to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.22 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

