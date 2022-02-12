Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

