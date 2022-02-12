Ancora Advisors LLC Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

