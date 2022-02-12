Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Wolverine World Wide worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

