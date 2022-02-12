Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $367.73 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $367.73 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,203,883 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.