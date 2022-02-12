Analyzing SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SMC pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SMC and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 0 9 4 0 2.31

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 23.80% 10.60% 9.53% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 7.19 $1.14 billion $1.02 27.26 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $21.99 billion 1.61 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than SMC.

Volatility & Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMC beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications. The Beauty Care segment comprises products in the fields of hair colorants, hair styling, hair care, toiletries, skin care, and oral hygiene. The Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry-performance enhancers, other fabric-care products, hand and automatic dishwashing products, bathroom cleaners, including household, glass, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

