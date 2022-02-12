Analyzing Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.58 Avanos Medical $714.80 million 2.07 -$27.20 million ($1.10) -27.87

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64% Avanos Medical -7.06% 3.67% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

