Analyzing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alset EHome International and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alset EHome International and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.77%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.90 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.17 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.14

Alset EHome International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.