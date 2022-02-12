Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $22.85

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.
Several research firms recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
NYSE:TAL opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.05.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.