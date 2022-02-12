Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $22.85

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several research firms recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:TAL opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

