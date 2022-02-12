Analysts Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT at $32.50

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.