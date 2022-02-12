Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT at $16.37

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

JSAIY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

