Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT at $5.75

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.