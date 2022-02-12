Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target at $62.13

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

