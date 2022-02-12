Analysts Set Expectations for Kennametal Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

